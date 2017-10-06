Smokey Robinson launches new holiday, Father Daughter Day, promoting bonding between dads and their girls

American GreetingsThere’s a new holiday debuting this Sunday — and legendary singer Smokey Robinson is behind it. The guy who co-wrote The Temptations‘ #1 hit “My Girl” wants dads to bond with their girl or girls, so Robinson — who has six daughters of his own — created Father Daughter Day.

