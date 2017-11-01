Smokey Robinson part of lineup of performers at 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC UniversalMacy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is always packed with musical performances, and this year’s event, airing November 23 on NBC, will be no exception. Topping the lineup of performers for 91st annual installment of the festive parade will be Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

Among the many artists who’ll be riding on floats and singing during the event are Goo Goo Dolls, Wyclef Jean, 98 Degrees, Flo Rida, Common, Andra Day, Andy Grammer and numerous country stars, including Sara Evans, Cam, Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch.

In addition, Top Chef stars Tom Colicchio and Padma Lakshmi will ride floats, …read more