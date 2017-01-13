Smokey Robinson to Visit L.A. School Next Week in Support of Music Education

Credit: Mark JaworskiSmokey Robinson will pay a special visit to Pio Pico Middle School in Los Angeles next Wednesday, January 18, to present a $1 million check on behalf of the Niagara Cares charity in support of music education. While at the school, the Motown legend also will deliver some brand-new instruments and will be treated to performances of a few of his classic tunes by the students.

Niagara Cares, which is the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling company, is donating the funds in support of the Little Kids Rock organization’s campaign …read more