“Smooth” operator: Carlos Santana celebrates his 70th birthday today

Credit: Erik KabikRock guitarist extraordinaire Carlos Santana turns 70 today. The Mexican-born musician moved to San Francisco in the early 1960s, and went on to form one of the most influential and enduring groups to emerge from the Bay Area music scene.

Santana‘s groundbreaking sound fused Latin music and African percussion with rock, blues and jazz. The group came to global prominence after an incendiary performance at the 1969 Woodstock festival that showcased Carlos’ blistering and intense playing. The group’s self-titled debut came out that same month, featuring the classics like “Evil Ways” …read more