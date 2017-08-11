So good, so good: Neil Diamond sets record for most performances at historic L.A.-area venue

Credit: Andreas TerlaakNeil Diamond wraps up the U.S. leg of his 50 Year Anniversary World Tour this Saturday, August 12, at The Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California, and it’ll mark his 35th concert at that venue. No other artists has made as many appearances there.

Dimaond’s first performance at the historic arena came on June 13, 1983, which was part of a record-breaking seven-night engagement. He then broke his own record when he did 10 concerts at The Forum in 1989. Since then, he’s performed multiple shows at …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462