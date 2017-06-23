So many country acts wanted to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire for new “CMT Crossroads” episode, they had to take the concert outdoors

Earth, Wind & Fire and Martina McBride (John Shearer/Getty Images)Some of country’s biggest stars have teamed up with legendary funk/R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire for a first of it’s kind outdoor CMT Crossroads, premiering tonight.

Filmed during the CMA Music Festival earlier this month, the group took to a stage in Downtown Nashville outside the Bridgestone Arena and was joined by the likes of Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, Martina McBride and more.

The electric collaborations showcase Earth, Wind & Fire’s timeless hits, including “Shining Star,” “After the Love Has Gone” and …read more