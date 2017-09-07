Soft Cell’s Marc Almond releasing new album featuring of ’60s orchestral pop covers

BMGSoft Cell frontman Marc Almond will release a new solo album called Shadows and Reflections on September 22, made up mainly of covers of orchestral pop tunes and torch songs from the 1960s. Among the songs featured on the record are renditions of The Young Rascals‘ “How Can I Be Sure,” The Yardbirds‘ “Still I’m Sad,” Bobby Darin‘s “Not for Me,” and the Bobby Vinton classic “Blue on Blue,” which was penned by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Almond explains in a promo video for Shadows and Reflections that he imagined


