“Soul Man” Sam Moore Joins Lineup of Trump Pre-Inauguration Celebration

Courtesy of Webster PRWhile many well-known music artists have declined invitations to perform at the festivities surrounding the inauguration of Donald Trump this week, soul legend Sam Moore has announced that he’ll be performing at a pre-inaugural event this Thursday in Washington, D.C. The Sam & Dave singer has joined the lineup of the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, which will be held on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be broadcast live.

“As an American, I am honored to perform for President-elect Donald Trump,” says …read more