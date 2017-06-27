“Soul Man” Sam Moore records anthem for 2017 Dept. of Defense Warrior Games competition

Courtesy of Dept. of Defense Warrior GamesSam Moore of the legendary soul duo Sam & Dave has recorded an anthem called “Show for You” that serves as the new theme of the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games, taking place June 30 to July 8 in Chicago. The Warrior Games are an annual Paralympic-style competition featuring wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from all branches of the military taking part in various sporting events.

Moore appears in a recently released video featuring "Show for You" that publicizes the eighth annual competition.