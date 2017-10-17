“Soul Man” Sam Moore says new album, “An American Patriot,” “is the finest work I’ve ever done”

Bullseye Music/WTF Music VenturesSoul legend Sam Moore recently released a new studio album titled An American Patriot, which celebrates his love of the U.S. Partly inspired by the rousing rendition of “American the Beautiful” that Moore performed at President Trump‘s inauguration in January, the album features a selection of patriotic standards, some new tunes and covers of Marvin Gaye‘s “What’s Going On” and John Lennon‘s “Imagine.”

While Moore has recorded arguably some of the most memorable soul tunes in pop-music history, he tells ABC Radio that the new album "is the finest work I