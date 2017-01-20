Soul “Power”: Mavis Staples Featured on New Song by Indie Rockers Arcade Fire

Courtesy of Shore Fire MediaOver the years, Mavis Staples has collaborated with such diverse artists as The Band, Prince and Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy, and now the soul/gospel legend has lent her powerful vocals to a new song by the Canadian-American indie-rock group Arcade Fire. “I Give You Power,” is a synth-heavy tune that’s the first new track the band has released in four years.

You can listen to the song now via Tidal.

“It’s never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other,” say Staples and Arcade Fire of the track in a …read more