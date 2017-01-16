Soul Survivors Singer Richie Ingui Dies at Age 70

Charlie and Richie Ingui (Courtesy Gamble Huff Entertainment)Richie Ingui, co-lead singer of the Philadelphia pop-soul group The Soul Survivors, died Friday at the age of 70. Ingui’s brother and band mate, Charlie Ingui, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that Richie passed away suddenly from heart failure.

“He was just a soulful singer who sang from deep within his heart,” says Charlie. “Not too many brothers shared what we shared. Our love for each other was evident to anybody who saw us together on the stage. I miss him terribly.”

The Soul Survivors are best-known for their 1967 …read more