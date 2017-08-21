Soundtrack of PBS’ “The Vietnam War” series includes songs by The Beatles, Rolling Stones, CCR and many more

UMeThe new 10-part documentary series The Vietnam War by filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick will premiere on PBS starting September 17. In conjunction with the series, a two-CD soundtrack featuring memorable and topical songs from the Vietnam era will be released on September 15.

The Vietnam War: The Soundtrack includes 38 of the 120 songs heard in the series. Among the many classic tunes appearing on the album are The Beatles‘ “Let It Be,” The Rolling Stones‘ “Gimme Shelter,” Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s “Bad Moon Rising,” Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Sound of Silence,” Crosby, …read more