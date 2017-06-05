Soundtrack to new action flick “Baby Driver” features songs by Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys and more

30th Century Records/Columbia RecordsThe list of songs appearing on the soundtrack to the upcoming action adventure film Baby Driver has been unveiled, and it features an eclectic mix of tunes that includes the memorable 1970 Simon & Garfunkel song “Baby Driver,” which gives the movie its title.

The 30-track collection, which will be released June 23 as a two-CD set, a double-LP vinyl package and digitally, also includes songs by many other veteran acts, among them as The Beach Boys, Barry White, Sam & Dave, Queen, The Commodores, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, T. Rex, Focus, Dave Brubeck