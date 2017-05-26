South Carolina couple to carry baby with fatal condition to term

Brandi Rogers(NEW YORK) — A couple carrying their terminally ill child to term is hoping to donate her organs and help keep other parents from facing the same fate.

Brandi Rogers’ unborn daughter, Emersyn, was diagnosed with anencephaly when Brandi was 20 weeks pregnant. Anencephaly is a birth defect where a baby is born without parts of the brain and skull.

"It's for Emersyn," Rogers said. "She's a sister and she's a daughter and it's not just for organ donation. It gets a lot deeper than that. You're in a room and you're listening to your baby's heartbeat and then you go