South Carolina parents shocked by their 14-pound newborn

Courtesy Arthur Keisler and Cindy Richmond(LEXINGTON, S.C.) — When Cindy Richmond gave birth to her son, she had no idea he’d break records.

Her newborn, Colin Austin Keisler, weighed a whopping 14 pounds.

“I make ‘em big,” the proud father, Arthur Keisler, of Lexington, South Carolina, told ABC News. “The room completely changed as soon as they got him out. The doctor said, ‘Whoa, this is a big baby.’

“You could hear the other nurses in the room trying to guess how big he was. They said, ‘We need to weigh him right now.’ They pulled the scale into the operating room and …read more