Southwest flight celebrates 1st ‘unmanned’ flight with all-female crew

Jevgenij Kulikov/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Southwest Airlines has marked their very first “unmanned” flight.

The company tweeted photos on Oct. 18 of the all-female crew posing before takeoff on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The first “unmanned” Southwest flight on a @BoeingAirplanes 737 MAX 8! All-female Crew pic taken before flying STL – SFO. pic.twitter.com/7V8ir6PBZa — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 18, 2017

The plane was headed from St. Louis to San Francisco.

Four flight attendants took a photo in the main cabin area along with the female pilot and co-pilot.

The pilots also posed for a picture inside the cockpit.

