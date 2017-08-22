Special education teacher helps student overcome disability

iStock/Thinkstock(SAN DIEGO) — Greg Carlson has had to overcome learning disabilities throughout his life, but when he met his high school teacher, Megan Gross, learning became a lot easier.

“It was always a joy to come in here and she’s just a wonderful teacher because she’s helped me a lot through my four years of high school,” Carlson said. “The way Mrs. Gross taught me was very easy and precise and I could easily understand the material.”

Gross, 36, is one of the country’s top educators. This year, she was California’s Teacher of the Year and a top four finalist for …read more