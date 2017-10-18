Special exclusive Rolling Stones-themed items being sold at Paris store in celebration of No Filter Tour finale

Courtesy of BravadoWith The Rolling Stones set to wind down their No Filter Tour of Europe with a three-night stand at the U Arena in Paris on October 19, 22 and 25, the band has partnered with French high-fashion retailer Colette to launch a limited-edition collection of themed merchandise. The items, produced in collaboration with various companies, will be available exclusively at the Colette store in Paris from October 19 through October 25.

Many of the offerings in the collection are part of a co-branding partnership between The …read more