Special glasses let legally blind man see wife walk down the aisle

Courtesy Kelli Airey(NEW YORK) — A legally blind man was finally able to see his wife of 15 years thanks to technology.

Andrew and Kelli Airey wanted to celebrate 15 years of marriage with their closest 25 family members and friends on April 30.

It was perfect timing as Andrew, 37, who was born with Stargardt’s disease, a condition that causes eventual central vision loss, had just been outfitted with a pair of eSight glasses.

“I see objects. I just don’t see details,” the Conway, New Hampshire, father of three told ABC News. “So if you look through a camera and adjust the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462