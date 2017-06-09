Special glasses let legally blind man see wife walk down the aisle

Courtesy Kelli Airey(NEW YORK) — A legally blind man was finally able to see his wife of 15 years thanks to technology.

Andrew and Kelli Airey wanted to celebrate 15 years of marriage with their closest 25 family members and friends on April 30.

It was perfect timing as Andrew, 37, who was born with Stargardt’s disease, a condition that causes eventual central vision loss, had just been outfitted with a pair of eSight glasses.

“I see objects. I just don’t see details,” the Conway, New Hampshire, father of three told ABC News. “So if you look through a camera and adjust the …read more