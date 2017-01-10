Special Tribute Show Marking the One-Year Anniversary of Bowie’s Death Takes Place Tonight in New York

Courtesy of Celebrating David BowieA group of musicians who toured and recorded with David Bowie over the years will team up with various guest artists tonight at New York City’s Terminal 5 venue for a special tribute concert marking the one-year anniversary of the late rock legend’s death.

The event is the second in a series of benefit shows dubbed Celebrating David Bowie that have been scheduled in various cities around the world in January and February.

The musicians playing in the house band tonight include keyboardist Mike Garson; guitarists Earl Slick and Adrian Belew; guitarist/bassist Mark Plati; bassist Gail …read more