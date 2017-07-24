Spending money to save time may increase life satisfaction, study says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Money can’t buy love, but who says it can’t buy happiness?

Spending money on time-saving services may result in greater life satisfaction, according to a new study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

An international team of researchers surveyed more than 6,000 men and women across the United States, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands about their spending habits.

Those in the study who spent money on services to buy time –- by paying other people to do the cleaning or cooking, for example –- reported greater happiness compared to those who did not, regardless of …read more