“SpongeBob SquarePants” musical cast recording, with songs penned by Aerosmith members & Cyndi Lauper, due next month

Masterworks BroadwayThe stage musical based on the irreverent Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants, which features original songs by Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Cyndi Lauper and other stars, will open on Broadway in November. In advance of the show’s arrival on the Great White Way, an original cast recording will be released September 22 on CD and digitally.

The musical includes a song called “Bikini Bottom Boogie” that was penned by Tyler and Perry, and “Hero Is My Middle Name,” which Lauper wrote. The show also features a performance of the 1995 David …read more