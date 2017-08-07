Springsteen releases two rare concert recordings from 1977 tour

Credit: Danny ClinchBruce Springsteen has released rare audio from the first two shows of his 1977 tour with the E Street Band via Live.BruceSpringsteen.net and nugs.net as part of his ongoing archival series of concert recordings.

The albums, which document performances that took place on February 7, 1977 in Albany, New York, and the following night in Rochester, New York, are the first soundboard recordings from the gigs ever made available for purchase.

The concerts include renditions of the unreleased song “Action in the Streets,” and early versions …read more