Springsteen releases two rare concert recordings from 1977 tour

Credit: Danny ClinchBruce Springsteen has released rare audio from the first two shows of his 1977 tour with the E Street Band via Live.BruceSpringsteen.net and nugs.net as part of his ongoing archival series of concert recordings.

The albums, which document performances that took place on February 7, 1977 in Albany, New York, and the following night in Rochester, New York, are the first soundboard recordings from the gigs ever made available for purchase.

The concerts include renditions of the unreleased song “Action in the Streets,” and early versions …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462