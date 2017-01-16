Springsteen Tribute Band Pulls Out of Pre-Inaugural Ball

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rainforest FundA Bruce Springsteen tribute band has pulled out of a scheduled performance at a pre-inauguration ball out of “respect” to the Boss.

The B Street Band was supposed to perform at the New Jersey State Society’s ball on Thursday, the day before President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration. Though the event is billed as non-partisan, and the band was actually hired for the gig before the election, they have come under fire for agreeing to participate. This is, in large part, due to Springsteen’s stated enmity towards Trump. In the …read more