Star-studded festival The Classic East rocks New York’s Citi Field this weekend

Courtesy of The ClassicThe Classic East, the second in a series of star-studded concert events known as The Classic, takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Citi Field in New York City. On Saturday night, The Eagles, Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers will take the stage, while on Sunday, the bill will be Fleetwood Mac, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The first set of the Classic concerts — The Classic West — took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15 and 16. The July 15 event was …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462