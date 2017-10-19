Star-studded tribute concerts to T. Rex’s Marc Bolan taking place Sunday and Monday in NYC

Ron Howard/RedfernsTwo special tribute concerts commemorating the 40th anniversary of T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan‘s death and what would’ve been the glam-rock legend’s 70th birthday will take place this Sunday and Monday at City Winery in New York City. The 20th Century Boy: Marc Bolan & T. Rex 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert events will feature a star-studded lineup of musicians including Blondie‘s Clem Burke, original Alice Cooper bassist Dennis Dunaway, Patti Smith Group‘s Tony Shanahan and founding King Crimson and Foreigner member Ian McDonald.

The shows also will feature performances by Marc's son Rolan Bolan, the events' guest of