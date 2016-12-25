Stars Mourn George Michael

Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty ImagesThe shocking death of George Michael, who died on Christmas Day of heart failure at age 53, sent many celebrities to social media to mourn the chart-topping star.
Andrew Ridgeley, George’s musical partner in the multi-platinum British duo Wham!, wrote, “Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved.” “Yog” was George’s nickname.
Fellow ’80s British pop icon Boy George wrote, “am thinking of @GeorgeMichael‘s family, friends and fans right now. …read more