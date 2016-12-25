Stars Mourn George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley, George’s musical partner in the multi-platinum British duo Wham!, wrote, “Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved.” “Yog” was George’s nickname.

Fellow ’80s British pop icon Boy George wrote, “am thinking of @GeorgeMichael‘s family, friends and fans right now. …read more