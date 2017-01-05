Start Off the New Year with Limited-Edition Vinyl from Foreigner, The Cars, Yes & More

RhinoIn celebration of the New Year, the Rhino label is launching the 2017 edition of its “Start Your Ear Off Right” campaign. It offers a variety of limited-edition vinyl discs that will be available at select stores across the U.S., including LPs or singles by Foreigner, The Cars, Yes, Cheap Trick and more.

Foreigner’s offering to the campaign is a picture-disc version of the band’s 1979 album Head Games. The Cars’ contribution is a reissue of a picture disc featuring two tracks from the band’s 1978 self-titled debut: “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “Moving in …read more