Status Quo Guitarist and Singer Rick Parfitt Dead at 68

Christie Goodwin/RedfernsFounding Status Quo guitarist and singer Rick Parfitt has died at the age of 68. According to a joint statement from his family and the band’s manager, the veteran rocker passed away on Saturday, December 24, in a hospital in Marbella, Spain, from a severe infection that developed as a complication of a shoulder injury he suffered in a previous fall.

At the time of his death, Parfitt had been planning to launch a solo career that was to have included an album and autobiography set for a 2017 release. In June, Rick …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462