Stax Records plans big 60th anniversary celebration

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesLegendary Memphis soul label Stax Records has big plans for its 60th anniversary.

Rolling Stone reports that on May 19, Stax, in collaboration with Rhino Entertainment and Concord Music Group, will launch a year-long release campaign dubbed Stax Classics. It will feature new compilations from the likes of Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, the Staples Singers, Sam and Dave, William Bell, Johnnie Taylor, Carla Thomas, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, the Dramatics and Albert King.

There will also be reissues of many classic Stax albums on vinyl, including Redding’s 1965 release, The Great Otis Redding …read more