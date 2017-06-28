Steam singer Gary DeCarlo reportedly dead at 75; gained fame with “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye”

Bobby Bank/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The man who co-wrote and sang one of the most famous singles in pop history has reportedly died.

According to TMZ, Gary DeCarlo, lead singer for studio group Steam, lost his battle with cancer at age 75 at a hospital in Connecticut. ABC Radio has been unable to independently confirm reports of DeCarlo’s death.

Steam scored a number-one hit in 1969 with “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” The song’s catchy chorus has since become ubiquitous at sporting events and other gatherings as a tongue-in-cheek …read more