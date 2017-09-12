Steely Dan will tour weeks after death of Walter Becker

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Scoop MarketingAfter Steely Dan guitarist and co-founder Walter Becker died September 2nd, lead singer and co-founder Donald Fagen promised he would “keep the music we created together alive.” And he’s wasting no time.
Billboard notes that Fagen will kick off an eight-show North American tour starting starting October 13, with a concert at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Steely Dan last played without Becker in July, for the Classic East and Classic West festival shows in both New York and Los Angeles, respectively. Illness forced …read more