Steely Dan’s “Aja” turns 40 as Michael McDonald remembers recording “Peg”: “I was terrified”

ABC RecordsSteely Dan’s classic album Aja was released 40 years ago Saturday. Before he was a solo star, or even a Doobie Brother, Michael McDonald was one of the musicians who worked with Steely Dan on tour and in the studio. He sang on many of their albums, including Aja, notably on the hit single, “Peg.” Michael recalls the day he recorded that song, he felt very insecure about his vocal abilities.

“My anxieties of working with those guys was that I wasn’t going to be able to cut it,” he tells ABC …read more