Steely Dan’s Walter Becker reportedly dead at 67

Santiago Felipe/Getty ImagesWalter Becker, guitarist and bass player for Steely Dan, has reportedly died, according to his official website. He was 67. ABC News is awaiting confirmation.

Becker had been in ill health recently, and did not perform with his Steely Dan bandmate Donald Fagen at the Classic East and Classic West festivals this summer. According to Billboard, at the beginning of August, Fagen told reporters on a conference call, “Walter’s recovering from a procedure and hopefully he’ll be fine very soon.” He did not elaborate.

