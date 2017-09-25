Stephen Stills and Judy Collins say long-awaited joint album is “the world’s oldest blooming flower”

Scott Dudelson/Getty ImagesAfter a 50-year friendship and a failed romance that inspired an undisputed rock classic, Judy Collins and Stephen Stills are making beautiful music together…again.

The 78-year-old Collins and Stills, 72, are touring behind their joint album Everybody Knows, a reference to the Leonard Cohen cover tune they recorded. The 10-song collection also features Stills’ long-lost 1968 cut “Judy” and Collins’ Stills-inspired “Houses.”

Speaking to the New Yorker, Stills dubbed the album “the world’s oldest blooming flower” and recalls first meeting Collins at an Eric Clapton show at the Whiskey nightclub in Los Angeles in the late …read more