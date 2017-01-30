Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton Line Up Joint North American Summer Tour

Jay Blakesberg; Gregg RothLast November, Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton were announced as part of the lineup for the 2017 Mountain Jam festival, and now the two legendary rock acts have unveiled a full list of joint summer tour dates.

The North American trek, which currently features 32 dates, kicks off June 15 in Holmdel, New Jersey, and is mapped out through an August 13 show in Murphys, California.

Frampton will open for Steve Miller and his band throughout the tour. Both artists’ Mountain Jam performances are scheduled for June 18. Among the major cities …read more