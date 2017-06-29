Steve Miller opens his musical vault for new projects

(Left to Right: Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman/CEO, Universal Music Group; Steve Miller) (Courtesy UMe/Steve Miller)In honor of his 50th anniversary as a recording artist, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller is opening his private musical vault to the world.

Capitol Records has plans to release various Steve Miller Band projects that the artist himself will oversee. In addition to music, the projects will contain film and video footage, photos, artwork, memorabilia, handwritten notes, private journals and more. The first such project will be announced soon.

The Steve Miller Band released their debut album, the psychedelic blues collection …read more