Steve Winwood and REO Speedwagon featured on upcoming AXS TV concert series

Courtesy of AXS TVSteve Winwood and REO Speedwagon are among the artists who will be featured on a new weekly series of concert specials that will air next month on the high-def channel AXS TV.

AXS TV Concerts Presented by Mercury Insurance will premiere this Wednesday, November 1, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT with a program documenting a show Winwood played in September at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, California.

Among the many tunes Steve performed at the event were his solo hit “Higher Love,” the Spencer Davis Group classic “Gimme Some Lovin'” …read more