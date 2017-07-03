Steve Winwood releasing first solo live album in September

Wincraft RecordsAlthough Steve Winwood launched his solo career more than 40 years ago, the talented singer and songwriter has never put out an official live album as a solo artist. That will change on September 1 when Winwood: Greatest Hits Live is released.

The 23-track collection, which will be available as a two-CD and a four-LP vinyl set, offers career-spanning selection of tunes chosen by Winwood from his personal archive of concert performances. The album includes some of the best-known tunes from Steve’s tenure in The Spencer Davis Group, Traffic …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462