Steve Winwood releasing first solo live album in September

Wincraft RecordsAlthough Steve Winwood launched his solo career more than 40 years ago, the talented singer and songwriter has never put out an official live album as a solo artist. That will change on September 1 when Winwood: Greatest Hits Live is released.

The 23-track collection, which will be available as a two-CD and a four-LP vinyl set, offers career-spanning selection of tunes chosen by Winwood from his personal archive of concert performances. The album includes some of the best-known tunes from Steve’s tenure in The Spencer Davis Group, Traffic …read more