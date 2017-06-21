Steven Van Zandt named an ambassador for the Ronald McDonald House charity

Credit: Peter OuSteven Van Zandt has been named an Ambassador to Ronald McDonald House as part of a new partnership between the longtime E Street Band guitarist and the charity.

The honor was announced at the New York chapter of Ronald McDonald House’s Heroes Volunteer Event, held on Tuesday in the Big Apple. During the fundraiser, which benefits the charity’s volunteer programs, Little Steven and Ronald McDonald House New York president and CEO Ruth Browne both signed a guitar.

In his new role, Van Zandt will promote Ronald McDonald House’s charitable work, while serving as …read more


