Steven Van Zandt on “Sgt. Pepper”: “It’s just the greatest album of all time”

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images; Parlophone/Capitol Records/UMeThis week marks the 50th anniversary of The BeatlesSgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which was officially released in the U.K. on June 1, 1967, and in the U.S. the following day. One of the many Fab Four aficionados who was influenced and inspired by the inventive album was E Street Band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt.

“It’s just the greatest album of all time, by far,” Van Zandt tells ABC Radio. “We can all talk about other [albums] that have better songs if you separate [them] song by …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462