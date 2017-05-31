Steven Van Zandt on “Sgt. Pepper”: “It’s just the greatest album of all time”

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images; Parlophone/Capitol Records/UMeThis week marks the 50th anniversary of The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which was officially released in the U.K. on June 1, 1967, and in the U.S. the following day. One of the many Fab Four aficionados who was influenced and inspired by the inventive album was E Street Band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt.

“It’s just the greatest album of all time, by far,” Van Zandt tells ABC Radio. “We can all talk about other [albums] that have better songs if you separate [them] song by …read more