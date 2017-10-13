Stevie Nicks recalls last time she saw Tom Petty in new “Rolling Stone” interview

Michael Kovac/WireImageTom Petty‘s untimely death on October 2 was followed by an outpouring of tributes from various well-known associates and admirers of the lauded rocker, although nothing was heard from one of his most famous collaborators — Stevie Nicks. Now, however, comes word that Nicks has given an in-depth interview with Rolling Stone about Petty, and the magazine has posted an excerpt online.

In the excerpt, the Fleetwood Mac singer reveals that she last saw Petty at London’s Hyde Park in July, when she opened for him and The Heartbreakers and then joined the …read more


