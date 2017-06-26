Stevie Nicks records new version of Fleetwood Mac hit “Gypsy” as theme for new Netflix series

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesStevie Nicks has recorded a new, stripped-down version of her 1982 Fleetwood Mac hit “Gypsy” that’s being used as the theme of a new Netflix series called Gypsy.

The series, starring Naomi Watts, premieres this Friday, June 30. The opening sequence of the show, featuring the updated rendition of the tune, has been posted on the official Netflix YouTube channel.

Nicks’ introspective new version of “Gypsy” features Stevie’s vocals accompanied only by piano. The intro to the show features a montage of clips of Watts …read more