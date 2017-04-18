Stevie Nicks, Steve Miller Band to headline Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival this fall

PRNewsfoto/Bourbon & BeyondStevie Nicks and Steve Miller Band have been tapped to headline a new festival in Louisville, Kentucky, that brings together music, food, and arguably the Bluegrass State’s most famous export, bourbon whiskey. The Bourbon & Beyond Festival will take place September 23 and 24 at Champions Park.

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder also will serve as a headliner at the two-day extravaganza. Other artists on the lineup include Paul Rodgers, blues legend Buddy Guy, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462