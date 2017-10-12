Stevie Wonder among many stars performing on disaster-relief telethon this Saturday

NBC UniversalStevie Wonder is part of a massive lineup of stars who will participate in a new telethon for disaster relief, airing this Saturday on Telemundo, Univision and, in part, NBC.

The program, called One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, will air live from Miami’s Marlins Park stadium and from an NBC soundstage in Los Angeles. Wonder will perform at the L.A. portion of the telethon, which will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. JLo will also perform from L.A., as will Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Coldplay‘s Chris …read more