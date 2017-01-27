Stevie Wonder and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Among the 2017 New Orleans Jazz Fest Headliners

Courtesy of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage FestivalThe lineup for the 2017 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been unveiled and among this year’s headliners are Stevie Wonder and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The Big Easy’s annual music and cultural extravaganza takes place over two weekends this spring, from April 28 through May 7.

Among the many other acts on this year’s bill are veteran artists like Earth, Wind & Fire, Patti LaBelle, Dr. John, George Benson, Aaron Neville, Buddy Guy, Tower of Power, Herb Alpert, The Dixie Cups, Southside Johnny and the Asbury …read more