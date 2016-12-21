Stevie Wonder Attends Detroit Ceremony to Rename a Street in His Honor

Courtesy of WXYZStevie Wonder was in his hometown of Detroit today to celebrate the renaming of street in his honor. According to ABC TV affiliate WXYZ, a stretch of Milwaukee Avenue was rechristened Stevie Wonder Avenue today at a ceremony attended by the Motown legend, as well as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Michigan Congressman John Conyers.

During the event, a new street sign was unveiled at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue. In addition, Duggan presented the legendary singer with a key to the city.

"Many things that have happened in


