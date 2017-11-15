Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan among stars saluting Tony Bennett tonight in Washington, D.C.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Exploring the Arts, Inc.Stevie Wonder and Gloria Estefan are among a bevy of stars who be on hand tonight to salute the legendary Tony Bennett, who will be honored with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C.

The star-studded tribute also include performances by Wynton Marsalis, Josh Groban, Vanessa Williams, Michael Bublé and Michael Feinstein. Bruce Willis will host the festivities.

The tribute concert will air on PBS on January 12, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET. Previous Gershwin Prize honorees include Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, the songwriting …read more