Stevie Wonder takes “both knees” in response to President Trump’s NFL comments

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global CitizenStevie Wonder is among the celebrities speaking out in response to President Donald Trump‘s criticism of NFL players who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

“Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America. But not just one knee, I’m taking both knees,” Wonder, 67, said onstage while performing at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday. “Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe.”

His comments came the day after the president sparked controversy by declaring at a rally …read more